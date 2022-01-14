West Ham transfer news: £22.5m title-winning AFCON star emerges as 'good option' for Moyes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that West Ham United could sign Abdou Diallo from PSG if he is available on loan this month.

The defender has fallen way down the pecking order under the management of Mauricio Pochettino and the Hammers have been linked with a swoop to sign him in the January transfer window.

What’s the latest with Diallo?

The Senegal international, who is away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations, has not been playing regularly for the French club, given the presence of both Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe in the club’s squad.

In total, Diallo has made 13 appearances in all competitions but he has also routinely been left out of the squad, or placed on the bench rather than in the XI.

Reports suggest that the Hammers would like to sign Diallo on loan this month and there is said to be a willingness at the French club to allow him to leave.

West Ham, of course, are pursuing a central defender this month after seeing both Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma fall foul of injury woes.

Reports have suggested that there is interest in Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski and Liverpool’s Nat Phillips but O’Rourke believes that a swoop for Diallo may also appeal to Moyes if he is available this month.

Diallo, who has been hailed as a natural-born defensive leader, is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt and is contracted to the club until 2024; he has also won seven caps for Senegal, scoring once.

Enter giveaway!

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Diallo as well at PSG is down the pecking order in the French capital. If he's available for loan, he could be a good option for West Ham."

Zakaria to Man Utd ON! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Would this be a good addition?

It would certainly be cost-effective.

The Hammers have shown in recent transfer windows that they do not mind doing deals for players who are available, as opposed to splashing the cash on big-name additions.

One such player is Craig Dawson, who joined the club for a fee of just £2m from Watford when they were still in the Championship.

He has become a key member of the squad under David Moyes and a deal to bring Diallo in would fill a hole in the squad that is desperately needed.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Ogbonna is out for the remainder of the season and they need to bring a defender in to cover for the Italian.

Diallo has plenty of top-level experience and has been playing in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

He would be a smart addition.

News Now - Sport News