Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena revealed that he enjoyed a few beers prior to his WrestleMania 34 match with The Undertaker.

At WrestleMania 34, John Cena faced The Undertaker, but the match wasn't announced by WWE prior to the event.

It had been heavily teased, with Cena calling out The Undertaker, but 'The Deadman' hadn't accepted the challenge prior to the show.

Cena was featured on the show in the crowd with fans, before WWE officials came to tell him that The Undertaker had turned up.

The pair then had an incredibly one-sided match on the show, which The Undertaker ended up winning.

In Cena's interactions with the fans, the multi-time WWE Champion was filmed having a few beers with those in attendance.

It seems like these were legitimate, as Cena has revealed that he actually had three beers prior to his match with 'Taker.

Speaking to Pat McAfee on his podcast, Cena had the following to say:

"Everybody is chilled and watched the show. Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each other beers. Literally, I crushed three tall drafts before they told me The Undertaker was there and I'd to hop the barricade and go wrestle The Undertaker. That was a great experience for me 'cause I got to be something I admired, something I am, I got to be a fan.”

John Cena may have had a role at WrestleMania 34, but he has revealed that he is not going to be at WrestleMania 38 due to his busy schedule, which you can read more about by clicking here.

John Cena did explain that he is not done with WWE and will be returning to the promotion at some stage in the future, which will be music to the ears of his fans.

News Now - Sport News