We now have some more information on when WWE is expecting to have Bayley and Sasha Banks return from injury.

We are approaching WWE's busiest time of the year, with the Royal Rumble later this month and WrestleMania 38 in April.

As such, WWE will want to have all of its top names available for the show, with several stars due to return to in-ring competition between now and then.

Two of these stars are Bayley and Sasha Banks, with the former Women's Champion both out of action right now as they deal with injuries.

Starting with Bayley, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was taken off WWE TV in July of last year after tearing her ACL.

As one of the company's top female performers, WWE will be pleased with the news that Bayley isn't too far from returning to the ring.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that Bayley could return next month, but is more likely to be able to come back by March:

Bayley’s return from reconstructive surgery could be as early as February but is more likely March.

As for Sasha Banks, WWE announced that the former Women's Champion will be out for six to eight weeks with a foot injury.

As Meltzer explains, this would mean that Banks should be able to return to WWE TV by the middle of March:

Banks’ return is also mid-March

In essence, that means that WWE could have both Bayley and Sasha Banks back for WrestleMania 38 in April.

However, the decision could be made to keep one of the women, likely Bayley, back as a surprise return for the night after WrestleMania.

Ultimately, it all depends on the plans WWE has for WrestleMania, and the direction the company wants to go for its biggest show of the year.

