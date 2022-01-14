Newcastle transfer news: 'Dialogue still open' over Magpies signing £23.4m striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United remain interested in welcoming Gabriel Barbosa to St James' Park despite completing the signing of fellow striker Chris Wood, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Wood has joined the Magpies from fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley after the Tynesiders activated his £25million release clause, but it appears head coach Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his options even more before the window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Barbosa?

Newcastle have potentially been boosted in their pursuit of Barbosa after 90min revealed the Flamengo striker is open to joining the Magpies despite them being involved in a relegation battle.

The report suggests Chelsea, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also raised an interest but Newcastle and West Ham United are currently the most advanced in their talks.

West Ham submitted a proposal to take Barbosa on loan for 18 months - with the option of the switch being made permanent for £25million - and Sky Sports have claimed that offer remains on the table.

Although the report suggests Flamengo are not interested in sanctioning a permanent sale or loan deal this month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed Barbosa was due to hold discussions with Flamengo yesterday, where he was expected to tell the club he wants to secure a move to England.

The 25-year-old, who is nicknamed Gabigol, is valued at £23.4million by Transfermarkt and still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Flamengo contract.

What has Dean Jones said about Barbosa?

Jones understands Newcastle's interest in Barbosa, who has scored 84 goals for his current employers, has not faltered despite Wood's arrival at St James' Park earlier today.

However, the transfer insider admits the Brazilian is not at the top of Howe's shopping list for the remainder of the window.

He also suggests the Magpies would be more tempted into seeking a temporary switch to Tyneside.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I’ve been assured Newcastle’s interest in Gabigol is ongoing.

"I wouldn’t say he’s a prime target in this moment but dialogue is still open with his representatives incase they can find a way to get him through the door. Ideally, they want him on loan."

Why are Newcastle interested in Barbosa?

Callum Wilson's calf injury, which is expected to rule him out for eight weeks, made strengthening Newcastle's attacking options a priority for Howe.

Although Wood's acquisition could prove vital, Barbosa would add even more firepower as he has scored 129 goals in 264 club appearances.

The 17-cap Brazil international would also bring a winning mentality to St James' Park having got his hands on the likes of the Copa Libertadores and Olympic gold.

