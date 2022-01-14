Elland Road transfer news: Leeds identify multiple targets, want to sign 'at least one'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are 'looking at three to four midfielders' ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window, according to journalist David Anderson.

The Whites have had a tough opening half to the campaign under Marcelo Bielsa and it seems as though the Argentine tactician is eager to strengthen his engine room options this month.

What is the latest news involving Leeds?

Despite enjoying a stellar campaign last term - finishing ninth in the Premier League following a 16-year absence - Leeds have struggled to replicate that sort of form this time around.

In their opening 19 Premier League games of 2021/22, the West Yorkshire outfit have picked up just 19 points, leaving them hovering just two places above the relegation zone.

Injuries have not helped their cause, with key players such as Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper all enduring lengthy spells on the sidelines at various points in the season.

And key midfielder Kalvin Phillips became the latest high-profile player to take up residency on the treatment table after picking up a serious hamstring injury.

With Phillips ruled out of action until March, Bielsa may be tempted to secure a replacement for the England international over the winter window.

Anderson has revealed that Leeds are assessing a number of options as they weigh up which route to go down, and confirmed the club 'want to sign at least one' midfielder in January.

What has Anderson said about Leeds?

The Daily Mirror's northern football reporter disclosed that Leeds are searching for reinforcements in the middle of the park but stated that a deal may be hard to conclude due to a lack of available funds.

Anderson told GiveMeSport: “What I'm being told is that they’re looking at three to four midfielders.

"They want to sign at least one. It's a delicate one because they don't have pots of cash because they don't really plan to spend money in January. Normally they like to spend in summer.”

Who have Leeds been linked with?

Leeds have been linked with several players in recent weeks due to their mounting issues both on and off the pitch.

The likes of Boubacar Kamara, John Swift and Ross Barkley have all been outlined as potential targets, although a formal offer for any midfielder is yet to materialise.

Another candidate is Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez, who Leeds attempted to sign over the summer, and they may be tempted to return for the Uruguay international once again.

