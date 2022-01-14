Spurs transfer news: 19-goal sensation who'd cost £150m a 'dream signing for Daniel Levy'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge insists that Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic would be a “dream” signing for Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy this month.

The striker has been linked with both Spurs and Arsenal in this transfer window but he would cost a staggering fee if he is to leave Serie A.

What’s the latest with Vlahovic?

He is scoring goals regularly in Italy.

The Serbia international has been in genuinely ridiculous form throughout this season, scoring 19 goals in 23 games and also laying on three assists.

Vlahovic is still just 21 and he has a contract with the club until 2023, leading clubs to explore the viability of a deal to sign him this month.

The Daily Mail has reported that any deal to sign the striker would cost a staggering £150m if he is to leave Fiorentina.

Per the report, he would cost a transfer fee of £58m, while his wages over a five-year contract would equate to £300,000-per-week. In addition to that, Spurs or Arsenal will have to pay £15m in fees to the player’s camp.

Bridge, though, believes that he would be an ideal signing for Levy if an agreement with Fiorentina can be struck this month.

Enter giveaway!

What has Bridge said?

The Sky Sports reporter told GiveMeSport: "I don't see one negative about this player. He's 21, it's a dream for Daniel Levy in terms of any sell-on value. He likes to buy players with sell-on value, of course he does, who doesn't?"

Cristiano Ronaldo SLAMS Man United! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Would Vlahovic be a good signing?

This would be a remarkable coup for Spurs if they could secure Vlahovic’s signature.

The Fiorentina forward has emerged as one of the best strikers in world football this season and his goal record is obscene.

Spurs haven’t had a proper back-up to Harry Kane since his breakthrough to the first-team, with the likes of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente struggling to find the back of the net with regularity.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

But signing Vlahovic would actually see Spurs sign a player who could partner Kane up front and score goals at the same rate as the England international.

Spurs haven’t had a duo like that since Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe were playing up front.

The deal will undoubtedly be remarkably expensive, but it may well be worth the outlay in the long run.

News Now - Sport News