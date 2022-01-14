Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring is a 'no-brainer', according to Top Rank president Todd duBoef.

Ngannou will enter the last fight on his current deal with the UFC later this month when he takes on 'Bon Gamin' at UFC 270.

The UFC heavyweight champion has hinted he could test the waters of free agency rather than re-sign with the UFC - with a crossover fight with Fury potentially on the cards.

And Bob Arum's right-hand man DuBoef believes Las Vegas would be the perfect place to host a huge showdown between the pair once the Cameroonian has dealt with his French adversary.

He told MMA Fighting: “To have the biggest, baddest man of MMA and the biggest, baddest man of boxing meet in the ring is a no-brainer.

"There’s not much hype you have to do there.

”It has a sexy little synergy to it.

“How much does Fury want it? How much does Ngannou want it?

“We know that Mayweather and McGregor really wanted it, and they were the driving force behind getting that done.

"At the end of the day, it may be the athletes that drive their respective partners to push that done.

“I think it does fantastic in Vegas.

"The reason why I say that is because, looking from a perspective of pay-per-view, I think there would be a very, very big appetite on U.S. pay-per-view for that fight.

"And what we’ve seen with Fury coming from the U.K., the U.K. audience is used to staying up late and paying for the pay-per-view.”

Ngannou has been involved in a war of words with Fury since announcing his plans to step into the ring last year.

The Gypsy King, who knocked out Deontay Wilder in their Las Vegas trilogy fight last October, vowed to do the same thing to Ngannou if he ever stepped in the ring with him.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

And Ciryl Gane's coach Fernand Lopez - who actually used to train Ngannou at MMA Factory in Paris - believes Fury would be a step too far for 'The Predator'.

Speaking to Betway Insider, he said: “I think the fight makes sense for Francis because he thinks he can cash out.

“There’s also something there for Tyson Fury - he doesn't care that it’s not a competitive fight, he just wants to make money and make some news.

“It would take at least three years for Francis Ngannou to be competitive from a boxing standpoint with Tyson Fury, and I mean three years only dedicated to boxing.

“Realistically he would have to stop everything else and probably do nothing else for three years, only boxing. No grappling, nothing else.

"The way that his body and muscles are built, it will not allow him to keep throwing punches after the third round.”

READ MORE: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua 'lack the skill' of Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, claims Larry Holmes

News Now - Sport News