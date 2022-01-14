Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community were thoroughly excited to hear that Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection is being released on Nintendo Switch, and we have all the information you need to know ahead of this game coming out.

The Assassin's Creed franchise has been hugely successful for over a decade on the Playstation, as the developers produced a unique story set hundreds of years in the past around an Assassin.

The Ezio Collection arguably involves three of the best games in the franchise and no doubt Nintendo Switch fans will be over the moon to get their hands on the game.

A lot of developers in the gaming industry are releasing games at the moment, so there is a lot of competition, but it is great to see the quality remain at a high level.

What is the Release Date for Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection?

When this somewhat surprising news was announced by developers Ubisoft, excitement built amongst gaming fans, and many were immediately wanting to know when Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released.

It has been officially confirmed by developers Ubisoft that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released on Nintendo Switch on Thursday 17th February 2022.

The franchise is hugely successful and when this game comes out in February 2022 there will be a lot of people in the gaming industry wanting to buy the game straight away. The game will be available to purchase on most sites and baring in mind you will be getting three games in one, it will be £32.95.

Ezio is arguably seen as one of the most favourite characters in the Assassin's Creed franchise, so Nintendo Switch players will be buzzing to play as him again.

The Ezio collection will have all the same features and missions that were available when it came out on the Playstation, and Ubisoft have taken the time to make sure that there are not issues and that the graphics are good ones for the handheld console.

Hopefully the game meets the high expectations of the gaming community.

