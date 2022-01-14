Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City were dominant in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season.

The Citizens became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points in a single season.

They eventually romped to the title by 19 points from fierce rivals, Manchester United.

Despite their dominance, they didn't have it all their own way during the campaign.

City were beaten twice in the league during the 2017/18 season. Their second defeat came at the Etihad Stadium against United on April 7.

Pep Guardiola's side led by two goals at half-time but United produced an incredible comeback in the second 45 minutes to win 3-2.

City's season was the subject of an Amazon documentary series called 'All or Nothing', meaning cameras captured the scenes in the home dressing room after the game.

Watch the footage below...

Fabian Delph was particularly animated as the home side made their way to the dressing room.

"F****** shit man, f**** sake. F****** useless. F*** me. F****** hell," he could be heard saying in frustration.

Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure both address the squad, with the latter putting the defeat down to fatigue.

Delph disagreed and did not hesitate to let his feelings known.

"F****** tired? It's simple, it's straightforward. We stopped f****** running in the second half," Delph said.

Pep Guardiola then told Delph and Toure to 'shut up', before claiming Delph's complaints were 'bull****'.

Delph then interjected and went on a mini rant about the 'basics of football'.

"I'm not blaming anyone, it's just the basics of football. When things go against us and everybody drops their head, just remember the basics," he said.

"Winning our individual battles, sticking together as a unit, f****** defenders defending, midfielders box to box, f****** keepers. Just the basics of football.

"When we go behind, or something comes against us, we freeze. When something goes against us, think of the basics of football.

Guardiola then began speaking again and said they 'have to finish the Premier League as soon as possible'.

And that's exactly what they did, with City clinching the title eight days later following United's defeat to West Brom.

The footage from the dressing room was fascinating and showed just how much Delph cared about winning, even with City cruising to the title.

