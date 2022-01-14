Manchester City were dominant in England's top tier during the 2017/18 season as they became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points in a single season.

Over the course of the campaign they won 32 of their 38 matches and finished 19 points clear of their fierce rivals, Manchester United. However, despite their dominance, they didn't always have it all their own way during the season.

City tasted defeat on two occasions during their historic campaign. Their unbeaten run came to an end on matchday 23 when they were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield, while their second defeat came at the Etihad Stadium against United on April 7.

In the latter, Pep Guardiola's side led by two goals at half-time but United produced an incredible comeback in the second 45 minutes to win 3-2. Cameras captured the scenes in the home dressing room after the game and the footage would later be available to watch on the Amazon documentary series, 'All or Nothing'.

Fabian Delph was particularly animated as the home side made their way to the dressing room. He could be heard saying in frustration: "F****** shit man, f**** sake. F****** useless. F*** me. F****** hell."

Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure then both addressed the squad, with the latter putting the defeat down to fatigue. Delph disagreed and was not shy to let his feelings clear. He retorted: "F****** tired? It's simple, it's straightforward. We stopped f****** running in the second half."

Pep Guardiola then told Delph and Toure to 'shut up', before claiming Delph's complaints were 'bull****'. Delph then interjected and went on a mini rant about the 'basics of football'.

"I'm not blaming anyone, it's just the basics of football. When things go against us and everybody drops their head, just remember the basics.

"Winning our individual battles, sticking together as a unit, f****** defenders defending, midfielders box to box, f****** keepers. Just the basics of football. When we go behind, or something comes against us, we freeze. When something goes against us, think of the basics of football."

Guardiola then began speaking again and said they 'have to finish the Premier League as soon as possible'. And that's exactly what they did, with City clinching the title eight days later following United's defeat to West Brom.

The footage from the dressing room was fascinating and showed just how much Delph cared about winning, even with City cruising to the title at a record-setting pace.