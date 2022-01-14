Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal have asked for their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon to be postponed.

The Gunners released a statement on Friday evening confirming their actions.

Their statement read: "We can confirm we have made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

"We have reluctantly taken this step but we have many players currently unavailable across our squad as a result of Covid, injuries and players away with their countries at AFCON.

"We will provide more information as soon as it’s available."

The news has not gone down well with Tottenham, though.

Multiple sources, including Jason Bourne of talkSPORT, claim that Spurs are 'livid' with the request.

Arsenal played against Liverpool on Thursday evening. Mikel Arteta named a 20-man squad, with Martin Odegaard the only player that missed out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Spurs don't feel the request is justified and are pushing for the game to go ahead as planned.

The Premier League released a statement confirming they will meet and make their decision on Saturday morning.

A statement on their website read: "The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 16.30 GMT on Sunday 16 January.

"The Premier League Board will meet tomorrow to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision."

Mikel Arteta said earlier on Friday that he did not know whether the game would go ahead but said their intention was to fulfil the fixture.

“I don’t know, it’s difficult to say that with total honesty without assessing our players," he said in his press conference ahead of the match vs Spurs, per the Evening Standard.

“But what is today very unlikely, tomorrow is likely to happen. It’s gone the other way for us when we were ready to play a match and it was cancelled twice because the other team had issues so it can go both ways. But our intention is always to play.”

Should Arsenal's request be successful, it will become the 20th top-flight fixture to be postponed already this season.

