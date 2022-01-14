West Ham transfer news: 'Major bonus' fits perfectly with Moyes' 'ideal' January plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Cresswell and Kurt Zouma's return comes as a 'major bonus' for David Moyes and means West Ham United do not need to spend big on defensive reinforcements this month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Cresswell featured for the first time since November when he started the Hammers' 2-0 victory over Norwich City on Wednesday.

What's the latest news involving Cresswell and Zouma?

Cresswell missed West Ham's last seven Premier League fixtures after sustaining an injury while colliding with a goal-post during the defeat to Manchester City.

It was later revealed the 32-year-old had suffered a chipped bone in his back and it was feared it could take up to 12 weeks for the problem to heal.

However, Cresswell made his long-awaited return as the east Londoners overcame Norwich at the London Stadium and the three-cap England international, who took his tally of West Ham appearances up to 270 in the process, admitted it was 'great to be back'.

The Hammers have enjoyed more positive news on the injury front as boss Moyes has suggested Zouma is in the final stages of his recovery.

Zouma suffered hamstring tendon damage during West Ham's 3-2 victory over Chelsea last month and it led to reports that he could be consigned to the sidelines for months.

Since joining the Hammers from Chelsea in a £29.8million deal in August, Zouma has gone on to feature 12 times for the east Londoners.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the duo?

O'Rourke believes Cresswell's return to the fray and the quicker-than-expected recovery of Zouma will come as a huge boost to West Ham.

The journalist feels it means there is less pressure on the Hammers to bolster their defensive options in the remainder of the transfer window.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think West Ham, ideally, weren't really looking to spend money this window.

"They were looking at loan deals and there's not many options out there to get loan deals.

"Because of that, these two players coming back fit will be a major bonus."

Do West Ham have any more long-term injury problems?

Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the win over Liverpool in November.

Moyes went on to confirm West Ham's worst fears had been realised as the Italian will miss the remainder of the season.

With Zouma also being absent for the time being, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop have been the Hammers' only senior centre-back options in recent weeks.

