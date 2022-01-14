Gunners transfer news: 'Figures around Arsenal' keen on two Vlahovic alternatives

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Dean Jones, 'some figures around Arsenal' believe either Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak or Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a better fit than Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (as relayed by Sport Witness), the Gunners are 'ready to pay' €80 million (£66.8m) to secure Vlahovic’s services this winter, but the player is determined to stay until the end of the season.

What is the latest news involving Arsenal?

However, it seems as though the Serbia international is not the only frontman on Arsenal's radar, with Isak and Calvert-Lewin also reportedly attracting the attention of the capital club.

Catalan outlet El Nacional claim that Isak has been identified as a potential successor to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and that the north London outfit have been handed a potentially significant boost in the race for his signature.

it's claimed that Sociedad don't want to sell the Sweden international to fellow suitors Barcelona, meaning Arteta's charges have jumped to the front of the queue.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported back in October that Calvert-Lewin had been mentioned as a potential target by the Arsenal hierarchy.

Arteta may be forced into the market for a new goalscorer over the next two transfer windows after Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah refused to put pen to paper on new contracts.

The duo are now set to become free agents over the summer, while Aubameyang has been banished from the first-team squad following a disciplinary issue.

What has Jones said about Arsenal?

With Vlahovic only having 18 months left on his current contract and rejecting Fiorentina's attempts to extend his stay at the club, it appeared an imminent exit was inevitable.

Nevertheless, the youngster could now be set to stay until the conclusion of 2021/22, and if he does, Jones believes either Isak or Calvert-Lewin may move ahead of the 6 foot 2 beast in Arsenal's wish list.

He told GiveMeSport: “Some figures around Arsenal actually believe Isak or Calvert-Lewin would be a better fit for them than Vlahovic. If this drags into the summer, I think it becomes more likely one of those two joins instead.”

Who would be the best striker for Arsenal?

All three players are young, exciting strikers full of promise who could potentially go right to the very top in their careers.

But it's Vlahovic who really stands out for the sheer number of goals he has scored in his short career and also the impressive underlying figures he has achieved this season.

As per FBref.com, the Fiorentina ace has racked up a non-penalty expected goals tally of 7.4 and a shot-creating actions total of 2.65, while also producing 1.02 key passes per 90 minutes.

Vlahovic's tallies outperform Isak and Calvert-Lewin's in each metric - and alongside his outrageous total of 18 goals already in 2021/22 highlight why he is in such high demand.

