Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'most advanced' in talks to sign £40.5m star

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that Newcastle United are pushing ahead in their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

The Magpies signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid last week, and it seems that Eddie Howe wants to further strengthen his defence before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

What's the latest news involving Carlos?

Carlos has been an ever-present at the back for Sevilla this season when available, helping his side keep the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

However, it is not a given that he will see out the season at the Spanish club.

According to reports, Newcastle have approached his current employers and are waiting to hear back from Sevilla after submitting an official offer for the defender.

What has Downie said about Carlos?

Downie believes that Newcastle are keeping their options open and have identified a number of potential targets. However, he has claimed that they have made the most headway with Carlos, who Transfermarkt value at £40.5m.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t think he’s the only one that they’re looking at or talking to. I think he’s one of a few. But it feels like, at this moment in time, he’s probably the most advanced.”

Which other defenders have Newcastle been linked with?

It is understood that Newcastle have also held talks with Monaco youngster Benoit Badiashile, who is still only 20 years of age. It remains to be seen whether they will maintain their interest, though, given that he is expected to be sidelined until early March with a muscle problem.

It has also been reported that the North-East club have put in a sizeable offer for Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, whose contract expires in the summer.

This suggests that Newcastle are not putting all their eggs in one basket for now, and do have a number of alternatives to Carlos if they cannot reach an agreement with Sevilla for his services.

With just over two weeks of the transfer window remaining, Howe will be desperate to get at least one deal over the line for a centre-back as he looks to piece together a solid defensive unit that can keep enough clean sheets to help his side stay in the top-flight.

