Ibrox transfer news: Rangers could 'cash in' on 2021 signing already

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Rangers could look to cash in on John Lundstram in this transfer window after signing him on a free in the summer.

The club secured a deal to bring the midfielder into the club last summer after his Sheffield United contract expired.

What’s the latest with Lundstram?

The midfielder has struggled somewhat for minutes at Rangers this season.

Steven Gerrard signed Lundstram before leaving to manage Aston Villa but the midfielder has not been able to win over his successor, Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutchman was appointed on November 19th and since then, Rangers have played seven times in the Scottish Premiership.

Lundstram has played in just three of those games, with the appearances totalling a mere 56 minutes.

He was left out of the squad altogether against St Mirren, when Rangers won 2-0, and he has actually been linked with a potential exit from Ibrox.

The Daily Record has reported that Chris Wilder is eyeing a reunion with his former Sheffield United star, having been appointed as Middlesbrough manager.

Lundstram signed a contract until 2024 when he moved north of the border but O’Rourke believes there could be a temptation at Rangers to cash in on the 27-year-old, as they are guaranteed to make a profit.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “Obviously he was signed by a different manager, in Steven Gerrard.

“So for Rangers, they might decide to cash in on Lundstram right now and they make a bit of money out of it after getting him on a free transfer.”

Should Rangers sell Lundstram?

Yes.

He clearly isn’t seen as a trustworthy presence in the squad by Van Bronckhorst, as he simply isn’t giving him all that many minutes.

Rangers have not missed him, either, as they have won every single Premiership game since the Dutchman’s appointment, with or without Lundstram.

A return to England and a reunion with Wilder would make sense for the midfielder, who made his name at Sheffield United and even lit up the Premier League for a season under his management.

He is valued at just £4.95m by Transfermarkt, a fee that Middlesbrough could likely afford if they do want to do a deal.

It makes sense for all parties.

