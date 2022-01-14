Molineux transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 6 ft 4 monster linked with Wolves move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Wolves cannot afford to sign Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile this month.

Badiashile is only 20 years of age, but he has already made a very bright start to his career in his homeland.

What's the latest news involving Badiashile?

The 6 foot 4 defender has made over 100 senior appearances for Monaco and has been capped nine times at Under-21 level for France.

His performances in Ligue 1 have not gone unnoticed, with it being reported that Wolves are interested in signing him in the January transfer window.

According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at £25.2m, although it has been claimed that Monaco are looking for significantly more than this. They are believed to want €60m (£50.1m) for the defender, which is understood to be putting Newcastle off as well, despite the Magpies' spending power.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has O'Rourke said about Badiashile?

O'Rourke has not denied that Wolves are keen on the promising youngster, but he has indicated that the Premier League outfit may struggle to get a deal over the line due to the player's price-tag.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Badiashile at Monaco, again, probably out of Wolves’ price range just at the minute as well.”

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

Should Wolves look for an alternative for Badiashile instead?

If Badiashile is not a realistic target for Wolves, they must act quickly to find an alternative as we are almost halfway through the transfer window already.

The Midlands-based club have had a fine campaign so far, but they do look desperately short of options in central defence at the moment.

1 of 15 How much did Wolves sign Fabio Silva for? £30.5m £35.6m £40.5m £45.5m

Romain Saiss is currently away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are sidelined with injuries.

The likes of Conor Coady and Max Kilman are holding the defence together, and the pair are both enjoying solid seasons at the back, but they do need some help if Wolves are going to continue to push for a European place over the coming months.

Doing business in January is never easy, and it appears that Bruno Lage is working with a restricted budget, but if he can bring in one or two more players to slot into the back three, this could make all the difference between Wolves having a decent season or an outstanding one.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News