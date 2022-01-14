Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have gone viral on Friday evening after joking about Boris Johnson and the UK government on live TV.

Johnson has come under fire this week after it emerged he attended a gathering at 10 Downing Street during the height of lockdown.

The Prime Minister defended himself by claiming that it was a 'work event' and no rules had been broken.

Neville and Carragher were working on Sky Sports for the Friday evening game between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.

And the duo wasted no time in making light of the recent controversy surrounding Johnson.

Watch the moment below...

Dave Jones opened the show by saying: "We've watched this game a few times as late in recent seasons. Gary, have you got your head around one of the most peculiar rivalries in our league?"

Neville responded: "It is a peculiar rivalry. But to be fair, we get these Friday night football matches, the Brentford one last time was absolutely fantastic... we always seem to get a massive party."

Neville then chimed in: "Let's be straight though. This is not a party tonight, this is about work.

"If you speak to Graham Potter, Patrick Vieira, there's 22 players on the pitch. They've got to know the difference between work and a party.

"If they get that wrong, or think they're in party mode, they're going to be in big big trouble."

Neville and Carragher then burst out laughing with the latter saying to the camera: "We're watching you Prime Minister!"

