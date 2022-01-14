Spurs transfer news: 'Talks definitely underway' to sign £20m 'monster' from PL rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign Adama Traore from Wolves on an initial loan with an obligation to buy and says talks between the two parties are underway.

The winger has been a long-term target for Spurs, as the club tabled a bid for the Spain international in the summer.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They were knocked out of the EFL Cup in midweek after a remarkably flat two-legged performance against Chelsea.

They were ultimately beaten 3-0 on aggregate and attention has now turned towards the Premier League.

Spurs face Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, a huge game that could have a massive effect on the top-four race.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently sixth in the table but they are only two points behind fifth-placed Arsenal and four behind fourth-placed West Ham. Spurs also have three games in hand on the Hammers and two in hand on the Gunners.

And it seems that they are trying to strengthen their squad this month as they look to ensure that Conte has the squad required to challenge at the top end of the table.

Adama, who has been hailed as a "monster" by Southampton ace Che Adams, has been heavily linked with a potential move to Spurs in this window and Crook has now confirmed that talks between the two clubs are continuing.

The north London club had been linked with a £20m swoop but Crook has said that Spurs are attempting to do a loan deal that would include an obligation to buy him.

What did Crook say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think Tottenham favour a loan with an obligation to buy so talks are definitely underway.”

Does this deal make sense?

In many ways, yes.

It reduces the fee that Spurs will have to pay up front and ensures that they can raise funds between now and the summer to strengthen properly, and to do a deal to sign Adama permanently.

The obligation included in the deal means that Wolves know they will receive the fee but it remains to be seen if they would be willing to sign off on such an agreement.

Reports have suggested that the club need a cash injection in order to sign Bruno Lage’s targets this month.

They wouldn’t get that if Adama moves on an initial loan deal.

This one, as a result, is likely to run and run throughout this month.

