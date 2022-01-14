Newcastle transfer news: Massive prediction emerges on Eddie Howe's first window at SJP

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones feels Newcastle United could sign as many as six players in the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe's side currently find themselves in the relegation places, two points adrift of safety after picking up just one league win this season, but they look set to spend heavily this month in a bid to avoid the dreaded drop.

Who have Newcastle signed so far?

Newcastle made their first signing of the transfer window last week, when they brought in Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m.

They are now on the verge of adding Burnley's Chris Wood to their squad after triggering the striker's £20m release clause on Tuesday.

The club appear to be showing plenty of ambition to kick off 2022, and with the transfer window not closing for the best part of three weeks, their business may be far from finished.

What has Jones said about potential arrivals at Newcastle?

Jones expects Newcastle to continue to bolster their ranks over the coming weeks, and believes half a dozen new players could come through the door by the end of the month.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It could end up that they sign six players this month, the way things are sounding right now, so it’s pretty interesting.”

Who else could Newcastle sign in January?

Having been taken over by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in October, the prospect of relegation is a disastrous one for Newcastle. Therefore, they may continue to splash the cash in January to limit the risk of this happening.

The possibility of the club signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has not been ruled out, with the Serie A giants set to allow him to leave in January.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also believed to be interested in further strengthening their front line by bringing in Dominic Solanke, who worked under Howe at Bournemouth.

In terms of boosting their defensive options, Everton's Mason Holgate has also been touted as a potential target following his lack of playing time at Goodison Park this season.

Newcastle have conceded the joint-most goals in the top-flight in 2021/22, so adding defensive reinforcements is likely to be a priority for the club moving forward.

