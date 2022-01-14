Arsenal transfer news: Huge update on Gunners pursuit of £83.5m goal machine

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Arsenal have their work cut out if they want to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic in January.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Fiorentina frontman this month, but the journalist thinks that he's likely to decide his future next summer.

What's the latest news with Vlahovic?

Arsenal's striker situation remains to be hanging by a thread, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the naughty step, while Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, Arsenal are targeting a move for Vlahovic, who continues to be one of the most lethal young strikers in European football. In all competitions, the 21-year-old has scored 19 goals in 22 games this season, with 16 of those coming in Serie A.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are working on a £58m deal for Serbian, but they face competition from Tottenham, while Manchester City have previously been interested.

Fresh reports have emerged that Fiorentina are holding out for around €100m, which would make him Arsenal's second-most expensive signing ever behind Nicolas Pepe.

But Vlahovic wants to play in the Champions League, which is far from guaranteed at Arsenal and even less likely to happen with Fiorentina, who are nine points behind the top four.

Therefore, Jones reckons that a summer move away from Florence is likelier to happen than this month.

What did Jones say about Vlahovic?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I've checked out the current stance of Vlahovic and he still seems set to stay with Fiorentina and would rather move in the summer. Arsenal have a lot of work to do if he's going to leave this month."

Could Arsenal sign Vlahovic in January?

As Jones alluded to, Vlahovic's future appears likely to be decided in the summer. January is always a frantic transfer window, while the player himself will want to know exactly where he stands.

The last thing he'll want is to join Arsenal and then Mikel Arteta's men fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, from Arsenal's point of view, Vlahovic's financial package, which includes possible £300,000 per-week wages, is already making life difficult enough for the Gunners, let alone having to complete a deal in a 30-day period.

Therefore, it would surely take something spectacular for Vlahovic to end up signing for the Gunners before the end of the month.

