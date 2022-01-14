Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Benjamin Tetteh was sent off for appearing to punch Aaron Boupendza at the end of Ghana's game with Gabon at the 2021 African Cup of Nations on Friday evening.

Gabon went into the game without two of their star players, Mario Lemina and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

The duo missed the game as a precaution after scans revealed suspected heart issues.

Ghana took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to a quite brilliant goal by Andre Ayew.

The 32-year-old found space and his powerful effort from some 25 yards out fizzed into the net.

It looked as if Ghana would hold on for the victory but Jim Allevinah's fine effort with two minutes of normal time remaining restored parity.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

There were no further goals as the two sides shared the spoils.

There were unsavoury scenes at the final whistle, though, as both teams clashed in the middle of the pitch.

Tetteh appeared to throw a punch at Boupendza, who fell to the ground in pain. Watch the moment below...

Tetteh disappeared down the tunnel in an attempt to scape punishment.

He failed to come back to the pitch when summoned by the referee, Lahlou Benbraham, but was shown a red card anyway.

The result means Gabon are second in Group C having picked up four points from their opening two games, with Ghana third with one point collected.

10-man Arsenal HOLD OFF Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

A point in Gabon's final group game against Morocco on Tuesday will see them through to the last-16.

Ghana, meanwhile, need a victory against Comoros to have any chance of progressing.

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News