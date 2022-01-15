Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard sent clear message over £50m 'great signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yves Bissouma would be a 'great signing' as Steven Gerrard continues to reshape his Aston Villa squad, according to African football expert Daniel Ekedo.

The Midlands club have already been busy during the January transfer window, with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho joining on a season-long loan which has the option of being made permanent and Lucas Digne completing his switch from Everton for up to £25million.

What's the latest news involving Bissouma?

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has revealed he is confident that Bissouma will still be on the Seagulls' books by the time the window slams shut.

That comes despite interest from Aston Villa, while Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be looking for players of the 25-year-old's profile.

The Athletic have claimed that it would take a bid in the region of £50million for Brighton to even entertain selling Bissouma, meaning Villa would have to smash their transfer record to secure his services.

The report suggests the Seagulls are not in a position where they need to sell the midfielder and they have no desire to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

Enter Giveaway

Brighton are in a strong negotiating position because Bissouma, who joined from Lille for close to £15million three-and-a-half years ago, still has 18 months remaining on his £25,000-per-week contract.

What has Daniel Ekedo said about Bissouma?

Ekedo rates Bissouma highly and believes the central midfielder would be an eye-catching signing for Villa.

Bissouma is currently at the African Cup of Nations with Mali, meaning concluding a deal could be slightly more difficult this month.

10-man Arsenal HOLD OFF Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

However, former Equatorial Guinea international Ekedo believes Gerrard is right to be targeting the Brighton man.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Bissouma is another in the long list of great African central midfielders.

"He has been Brighton’s outstanding player for quite a while and would be a great signing for Aston Villa."

1 of 15 What year were the club founded? 1854 1864 1874 1884

Why are Villa interested in Bissouma?

It has been claimed that Villa are determined to strengthen their midfield after already succeeding in welcoming Coutinho and Digne to Villa Park.

Gerrard, who was appointed as Villa's head coach in November, was given the green light to sign a new midfielder after suffering the blow of Marvelous Nakamba being ruled out for four months through injury.

Bissouma would certainly be able to fill that void as he boasts plenty of Premier League experience and racked up his 100th appearance in the competition just before heading off to the African Cup of Nations.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News