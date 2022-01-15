Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on who else Magpies could sign this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has warned Newcastle United supporters not to expect every St James' Park arrival to have huge amounts of European and international experience despite their riches.

The Magpies entered a new era when the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund led a £305million takeover in October, making them the richest club in world football, and they have made two signings since the transfer window reopened at the start of the month.

Who has been signed by Newcastle so far?

Newcastle's new owners drafted in former Reading and Celtic director of football Nick Hammond on a short-term deal as a transfer consultant last month and he has helped Eddie Howe, who was appointed as the Magpies' head coach two months ago, to welcome reinforcements.

The first arrival of the new era was Kieran Trippier, with the right-back joining in a £12million switch from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old adds plenty of experience to the Tynesiders' backline, with him featuring in a Champions League final during his Tottenham Hotspur days, a World Cup semi-final and European Championships final with England and clinching the La Liga title while on Atletico's books.

Newcastle followed Trippier's addition up by securing the services of Chris Wood after activating his £25million release clause at Burnley earlier this week.

Wood boasts 50 Premier League goals, so brings plenty of firepower, while he has also represented New Zealand at the World Cup on his way to gaining 60 caps.

What has Alex Crook said about Newcastle's expected business?

While Trippier and Wood have featured in some of the biggest occasions football can offer, Crook has claimed that Newcastle will not be able to bring in masses of big-names before the January transfer window slams shut.

The journalist has insisted the Magpies will be unable to ensure all of their arrivals are of a similar calibre to Trippier.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I spoke to someone connected with the club and they said if they bring in six players this window, they're not all going to be players like Kieran Trippier, who played in the Champions League and a World Cup semi-final.

"They have to be realistic about the type of player they can attract for this window."

Who else have Newcastle been linked with?

Newcastle have submitted an improved bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos after their initial offer was rejected.

According to The Sun, Carlos has become the Magpies' top defensive target after failing to prise Sven Botman away from Lille.

Meanwhile, German media outlet Sport 1 have claimed Newcastle are keen on a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure have also suggested Howe could offer Marouane Fellaini a route back to the Premier League.

