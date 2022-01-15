Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s not been an easy start to life at Manchester United for Ralf Rangnick.

The interim manager has been in charge of seven matches now winning four, drawing two and losing once.

But it’s perhaps the performances and the noises coming out of the club that is the most worrying.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of unhappiness among the players.

At the start of January, the Mirror claimed that Rangnick is 'battling to unite the Manchester United dressing room' as many have grown tired of their situation at the club. They reported as many as 11 players wanted to leave.

Days later, reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'considering his future' at the club while he waits to find out who United will appoint as their permanent manager.

The Daily Star explained that Ronaldo 'could leave United this summer if he doesn't agree with the managerial appointment' and that he has 'let it be known that he wouldn't support' Rangnick being appointed as the next permanent coach.

All is not well at Old Trafford, it seems.

A lot of work on the training to help improve the situation, then.

Well, the German would have been hoping for a productive day at Carrington on Tuesday after United scraped past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup the previous night.

However, when he turned up, he was confused when the training ground was deserted.

Where was the Covid testing unit that is always in the car park to check everyone before they enter the complex?

After phoning up the club asking where the testers were, Rangnick was reminded that he had actually given the players the day off.

"He called inside from his car to ask where the testers were and was reminded the players were off. Then he drove away," a club insider told the Daily Mail. "It was the talk of the training ground. The players were all joking about it."

How embarrassing.

It certainly won't do anything to win the players over - or the fans for that matter.

While the players were laughing then, they apparently weren’t laughing on Friday.

That’s because they were given their training rota during the upcoming winter break this month. And it included plenty of 2pm start times - an unpopular decision.

It also didn’t include any warm-weather training camps - something that was planned in Dubai by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

