Ibrox transfer news: Rangers eye 6'3 'long-term target' van Bronckhorst 'knows all about'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst knows all about long-term Rangers target Danilho Doekhi and the central defender would 'fit the bill' when it comes to the Dutchman's Ibrox plans, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Gers are currently top of the Scottish Premiership standings but van Bronckhorst could look to take advantage of the January transfer window by bolstering the squad he inherited upon taking charge in November.

What's the latest news involving Doekhi?

Vitesse Arnhem's Doekhi has clearly been made aware of Rangers' interest after telling Dutch media outlet De Gelderlander that he is 'flattered' to be linked with the Gers and Italian giants Napoli.

Rangers have potentially been boosted in their pursuit of the 6 ft 3 ace after another Netherlands publication, ED, suggested PSV Eindhoven will move for a foreign-based defender on a six-month loan rather than trying to tempt the Doekhi away from their Eredivisie rivals.

Doekhi has entered the final six months of his Vitesse deal, meaning he is already able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Rangers. That would see him head to Ibrox at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Although it has been revealed that £2million would be enough to prise Doekhi away from Vitesse this month, the Dutchman is understood to be keen on staying with his current employers until the campaign's climax before making a decision on his future.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Doekhi?

O'Rourke is aware that Doekhi has been on Rangers' radar for an extensive period, with the club taking a liking before van Bronckhorst was even handed the managerial reins.

However, the journalist feels van Bronckhorst will be keen on securing Doekhi's services in any event, with him being fully aware of how well the centre-half has performed in his homeland.

He reckons the five-cap Netherlands under-21s international is the calibre of player the Dutchman is looking for during his first transfer window at the helm.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Doekhi has been a long-term target. Obviously, Giovanni van Bronckhorst will know all about him from his time in Holland as well. He fits the bill for what they're looking for."

What would Doekhi bring to Rangers?

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Doekhi has remained as Vitesse's captain and been a regular fixture in their backline.

He has also shown how he can be a threat in the final third of the pitch after bagging two goals and as many assists this season.

Although Doekhi is in the early stages of his career, he is closing in on 100 appearances in the Dutch top flight so offers a considerable amount of experience.

