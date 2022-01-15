Tottenham transfer news: Spurs may offer ‘an extra little bonus’ in the deal to sign Traore

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur could offer defender Matt Doherty as 'an extra little bonus' to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an attempt to sign winger Adama Traore, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the pacey 25-year-old in recent weeks as new manager Antonio Conte looks to mould the first-team squad into his image.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

According to The Athletic, acquiring a new right-wing back is the 'priority' for Tottenham in the January transfer window and there’s 'confidence that a deal can be done' for Traore.

Conte has used either a 3-4-3 or 5-3-2 formation during his time in north London, with both formations relying heavily on the wing-backs to provide width and creativity.

The current options available to the Italian tactician on the right-hand side, Doherty and summer signing Emmerson Royal, have so far failed to impress this season.

In their combined 20 appearances under Conte, the underwhelming duo have failed to score while only providing one assist, highlighting the need for improvements in that area of the pitch.

Traore - who is valued at £25.2 million by Transfermarkt - has also endured a difficult 2021/22, though, and is yet to supply a single goal contribution in the current campaign.

Nevertheless, he has shown evidence of his top-class potential in the past, racking up six strikes and laying on 12 assists for Wolves throughout a stellar 2019/20 campaign.

What has O'Rourke said about Traore?

Doherty enjoyed 10 successful years at Molineux before joining Spurs back in 2020, although things haven't worked out for the Republic of Ireland international since the switch.

After failing to start a single Premier League game this term, O'Rourke believes the 29-year-old could be offered back to his former club as 'sweetener' in the deal to bring Traore in the opposite direction.

He told GiveMeSport: “An extra little bonus to this deal possibly could be Matt Doherty going back to Wolves as a sweetener in this deal as well.”

Would Traore be a good signing for Spurs?

Although Traore's output has been poor over the last 18 months, the Spain international's talent is clear for all to see.

Coupled with the fact that Conte has a reputation for turning underperforming players into top-quality stars, and the possibility for the versatile attacker to do well under the 52-year-old's watchful eye becomes apparent.

Conte won the Premier League with Victor Moses at right-wing back during his time at Chelsea and also revived Matteo Darmian's career at Inter as they claimed the Scudetto together last term.

Therefore, this may well be a risk worth taking for Tottenham in their pursuit for silverware.

