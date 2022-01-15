Tower of Fantasy: Release Date, Gacha, System Requirements and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming brand new MMORPG, developed by Hotta Studios and published by Perfect World.

The game will be a free-to-play title developed using Unreal Engine 4, with a mixture of action-RPG, open-world and major narrative elements.

Tower of Fantasy is being compared to the likes of Genshin Impact and could end up being one of the biggest franchises on the market upon release.

Here's everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy, including the potential release date, gacha mechanic, system requirements and more.

Release Date

Unfortunately, we do not currently have an official release date for Tower of Fantasy. The original teaser trailer for the game was released back in 2020, but there has not been a huge amount of information beyond that.

The developers have hosted some closed beta tests since the announcement of the game, but up to this point that they have only been available on mobile devices and in Chinese. It's proving quite difficult to find much information on the English version of the game.

As a prediction, we expect that the game will be available for a global audience in either late 2022 or early 2023. We will update this game as and when Hotta Studios and Perfect World confirm the official worldwide release date for Tower of Fantasy!

Gacha

A major element of Tower of Fantasy will be the gacha mechanic. With the closed betas for the game, we do have more information on what this will entail.

The gacha will not just be limited to weapons in the game. Playstyle in the game will depend on the weapons that players equip, rather than there being classes in the title ala Genshin Impact.

System Requirements

Here are the current system requirements for playing the game on PC, iOS and Android:

PC

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 with DirectX Version: 11

Recommended:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 equivalent or higher Processor

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and higher with DirectX Version: 11

Android

Minimum

Kirin - 980, 985, 990 and 9000

- 980, 985, 990 and 9000 Snapdragon - 855, 865, 870 and 888

- 855, 865, 870 and 888 Dimensity - 800 and 1000

iOS

The following iPhones are supported for the game (according to the Chinese beta): 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE 2nd Gen, Xs, Xs Max, XR, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini

