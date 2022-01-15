Attack on Titan Brave Order: Release Date, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Attack on Titan Brave Order is an upcoming game based on the massively popular manga and the title will be developed by Enish.

The game was initially announced back in September 2021, with the reveal tieing up with the anniversary of the Attack on Titan manga itself.

This latest release in the world of Attack on Titan will be playable on both Android and iOS, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the new gacha title.

Here's everything you need to know about Attack on Titan Brave Order, including the release date for the date, gameplay and more.

Release Date

It was recently revealed that Attack on Titan Brave Order would be released (in Japan) during February 2022.

Unfortunately, we do not have a more definitive date beyond this point, with Enish having only recently revealed the release timeframe as being the month of February.

It is also worth pointing out that this release date is currently only for Japan, but we hope that the developers will also be making the new title available worldwide as soon as possible.

We will update this page as and when the official launch date for Attack on Titan Brave Order is officially confirmed by Enish!

Gameplay

The brand new mobile title will be a co-op RPG game, with players worldwide being able to work together to fight Titans from the popular anime series.

Players will also be able to meet with Eren and Mikasa in the game, adding to the immersion of the new title and a nice nod to fans of the anime.

Attack on Titan Brave Order will also be a game with the gacha mechanic, but it is not yet confirmed exactly how this will work in the game and if it will compare to the likes of Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact 3rd.

We will update this page when Enish confirms more official information regarding the gameplay for the brand new game in the Attack on Titan universe!

