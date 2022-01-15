Crystal Palace transfer news: Big update on Patrick Vieira's plans for January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Patrick Vieira is happy with his Crystal Palace squad and will only make changes if the Eagles suffer an injury crisis.

Having enjoyed a busy summer window, the Frenchman is yet to add to his squad this month and Bridge doesn't expect the state of play to change.

Who did Crystal Palace sign in the summer?

Following the departure of Roy Hodgson, Vieira came in and hit the ground running by making some impressive additions. Defenders Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, who've made a fine partnership at the heart of the Eagles defender were signed, while Michael Olise was brought in from Reading.

Vieira then utilised the loan market, adding Conor Gallagher to his squad. And the England midfielder has been a revelation, directly contributing to 10 league goals already this season.

Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard, who signed on deadline day, were Vieira's final two signings, which completed an excellent first transfer window in the job for the ex-Premier League midfielder.

With Palace going well under Vieira in the league and also still in the FA Cup, Bridge said that winter additions are unlikely for the South Londoners unless they endure an injury crisis.

What did Bridge say about Vieira?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Things are going pretty well under Patrick Vieira at the moment. He would like to add maybe one or two, but from what I'm told, they're happy. And it would have to take a bit of a crisis injury wise to change that at the moment."

Have Palace been linked with anyone?

With Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan deal reportedly being cut short, Palace have been linked with a striker, especially with Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew currently at the African Cup of Nations.

According to Sky Sports, the Eagles remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who's likely to be available on the cheap, with his Gunners contract expiring at the end of the season.

Palace were linked with Nketiah in the summer but ended up signing Edouard instead. But the striker's situation hasn't improved in North London, highlighted by the fact he was the one sacrificed following Granit Xhaka's sending off at Liverpool on Thursday night.

Furthermore, Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB believe that Palace are keen on signing Aaron Ramsey, although Vieira recently failed to comment on their interest when quizzed about the Welshman.

