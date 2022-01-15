Spurs transfer news: Fresh update on 6'4 star leaving Tottenham Hotspur this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There hasn't been a lot of loan interest in Tottenham defender Joe Rodon, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Welshman has endured a torrid 18 months at Tottenham and has been linked with a move away this month. But Bridge believes that Rodon is currently short of loan options, which could improve his game-time.

What's the latest news involving Rodon?

Despite making just his second start under Antonio Conte against Morecambe last weekend, the 6ft4 centre-back doesn't appear any closer to becoming a regular under the Italian.

And although his dreadful display in the first leg against Chelsea and then mistake against Morecambe, Japhet Tanganga was preferred to Rodon in the second leg on Wednesday, highlighting exactly how far down the centre-back is in Conte's pecking order.

In total, the 24-year-old has made just seven appearances across all competitions this season and has been made to watch from the bench recently despite injuries to both Cristian Romero and Eric Dier.

According to the Telegraph, Watford and Leeds are both keen on taking Rodon on loan until the end of the campaign.

But Bridge doesn't believe that to be the case and said that there currently isn't a lot of loan interest in the defender.

What did Bridge say about Rodon?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "One thing I have heard is that there hasn't been a lot of interest from a Premier League side about a loan deal at the moment."

Are Rodon's chances likely to improve if he does stay?

The short answer to this is no. Conte was quizzed last month about why Rodon hasn't been playing much this season. After all, his last Premier League outing was back at Crystal Palace in September.

Conte revealed that he saw Rodon as the central player in the back-three and quite clearly stated that the Wales international is Dier's back-up.

But Dier missed both semi-final games with Chelsea and Rodon was an unused substitute in both. He was carrying a slight rib injury at Stamford Bridge, but to not start him in the second leg, especially after Tanganga's horror show, was probably the final nail in his Tottenham coffin. It's got to the point where it's become difficult to see where his next minutes are coming from if he doesn't leave.

