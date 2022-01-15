Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Shadowy Husks Have Been Nerfed (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now information has been revealed regarding the Shadowy Husks that will be part of the latest update of the massively popular miHoYo title.

A prior leak confirmed that the Shadowy Husks would be coming to the game, and they appeared to be pretty powerful.

This latest leak appears to reveal some of the changes that the developers have already made to the Beta tested monsters.

Here's everything you need to know about the changes that miHoYo have apparently made to the Shadowy Husks ahead of Genshin Impact 2.5 officially being released.

Shadowy Husks

For context, there are going to be three types of Shadowy Husks that are added to the game when the 2.5 Update is officially released, these are:

Standard Bearer - Can create shields for its allies if it hits shielded characters

In the original Beta testing stage of 2.5 Update, Shadowy Husks were immune to Anemo CC. These new nerfs appear to mean that the Husks are now susceptible to damage from Anemo.

A video was released on Reddit which showed Venti's Elemental Burst giving damage to a Husk, indicating that the change has now been implemented.

Some fans on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit believe that miHoYo is implementing these nerfs to try and "sell" the rerun of Venti.

One player wrote: "gotta sell that Venti rerun, it's inevitable." Another player would reply to this comment pointing out that Venti was massively nerfed months ago: "They nerfed him to hell six months ago man, if anyone’s rolling for him at this point they know what they’re signing up for?"

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

