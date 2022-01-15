Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2016 brought up a strange rivalry between Conor McGregor and the WWE.

McGregor was on a conference call with the media in a bid to promote UFC 202 and he was asked if there was any interest on his part to make the career-changing move to professional wrestling in the WWE.

His response was wild and he continued it by giving an opinion on wrestlers that were in the game. Time went on and there was some back and forth which eventually led to The Notorious tweeting:

“I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's.”

That really went the wrong way with wrestlers on the roster of the WWE who took turns replying to him.

Roman Reigns’ reply was epic and condescending, telling McGregor: “Your the size of my leg. Shut up.” It was the beginning of various comments from the WWE world.

World Champion, Chris Jericho jokingly questioned him and said: “Sorry pal no disrespect to u, but my fights are legit, unlike the fixed fights u have in @UFC. I’ll embarrass u.”

Big E went on and said:

Would you prefer to find us individually or have us all line up at once? I know your time is valuable, sir,” making it clear that he thought McGregor was a joke while Kofi Kingston chimed in and said:

“Yikes, looks like @TheNotoriousMMA could really use a bowl of Booty O's right about now. Someone hook him up…”

There were comments from other wrestlers such as AJ Styles who said: “I think McGregor could do well in the featherweight division......if the WWE had one,” when he was asked how McGregor would fare in the WWE.

Other wrestlers who made a comment include Rick Flair, Sheamus, and Becky Lynch.

No one knows how serious the wrestlers were in their responses but it was good fun to read.

Conor McGregor has recently been announced as the highest-earning athlete of 2021 despite losing to Dustin Poirier twice.

The majority of his earnings came from the sale of his majority stake in Whiskey brand Proper Twelve.

The world is waiting for The Notorious to get back in the Octagon after his double leg break and he is yet to decide his next fight.

