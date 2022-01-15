Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On a highly-explosive SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns came face-to-face with his former brother-in-arms turned WWE Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins.

Aliyah broke a WWE record against Natalya, new challengers to the SmackDown Tag Team Title emerged and Lita delivered a Twist of Fate to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Viking Raiders won the Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity

After retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day in a Street Fight last week, The Usos kicked off the latest episode of the blue brand to talk about the greatness of The Bloodline.

Jimmy & Jey then introduced the four teams who were about to compete in the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match to determine their next challengers.

The tandems included Viking Raiders, Cesaro & Mansoor, Los Lotharios and Jinder Mahal & Shanky. Before leaving the ring, though, the nefarious titleholders opted to add a surprise pair of superkicks into the mix that lit the fuse.

Erik and Ivar reigned supreme with the Viking Experience. While they stared daggers at The Usos and screamed that The Raid is coming, The Usos made the statement that it will be "one and done" for their new challengers.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs crashed Sami Zayn’s “inZayn” stunt show

After being embarrassed by Johnny Knoxville last week, Sami Zayn planned to out-“Jackass” his nemesis by attempting to jump the ring in a shopping cart and land on a red "X" on a black mat on the other side.

At the last second though, a very nervous Zayn had second thoughts and opted to back out of the stunt.

Before all was said and done, however, a distraction by an emerging Rick Boogs allowed Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to spice things up with a surprise Kinshasa.

This paved the way for Boogs to press Zayn high into the air and launch him out of the ring and into the "X" after all.

Aliyah set a record for fastest victory in WWE history against Natalya

After Aliyah inadvertently insulted Natalya backstage, the multi-time Guinness World Record Holder was determined to teach her a lesson when she vowed to beat WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus's longstanding record for the fastest match in history - standing at 3.8 seconds.

Prior to the match, Natalya unleashed a vicious attack on the up-and-comer. Nevertheless, Aliyah heroically insisted on competing anyway.

And when the bell rang, she suddenly sprang into action and pinned The Queen of Harts to shockingly break Trish's record herself in her SmackDown singles debut!

Lita returned to SmackDown to hit Charlotte Flair with a Twist of Fate

Last week, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Lita would be among the honored participants competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

In the wake of the news, the groundbreaking four-time Women’s Champion returned to the blue brand for the first time in nearly 20 years to make it clear she is ready for another run now that the women have a Rumble!

She was interrupted by SmackDown Women’s Champion and fellow Royal Rumble competitor Charlotte Flair. During an intense war of words, Lita responded to Flair's insults by slapping the outspoken titleholder before hitting her with a Twist of Fate.

Sheamus def. Ricochet

After Ridge Holland suffered a brutal injury at WWE Day 1, Sheamus vowed to get payback for his protégé by making Ricochet suffer.

The Celtic Warrior punished Ricochet with a brutal attack. The resilient Ricochet fought back with everything he had. When Sheamus hit his opponent with an earth-shattering Brogue Kick, though, the action was quickly stopped in its tracks.

Madcap Moss def. Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston came to the ring to read a royal proclamation by King Woods. Although Woods was out with an injury, he declared that there could be no Royal Rumble without the presence of royalty and that, therefore, The Hand of the King, Sir Kofi Kingston, would enter the Royal Rumble Match.

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss emerged to share their unique brand of humor, a performance that served as a prelude to a showdown between Kingston and Moss. In the following match, Moss countered the SOS and hit Kofi with the Punchline for the win.

Roman Reigns came face-to-face with Seth Rollins en route to Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins come face-to-face ahead of their Universal Title Match at Royal Rumble and engaged in a highly personal back-and-forth.

When The Usos attempted to attack Rollins from behind, however, The Visionary ducked and dodged his way in and out of the ring and avoided the onslaught.

As Rollins and Reigns stared at each other, the only thing that was clear was just how incredible their Universal Title showdown at Royal Rumble will be.

