The support from Arsenal fans in their game at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday was seriously impressive.

The travelling supporters were vocal throughout, and even tried their hardest at drowning out the sound of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before kick-off.

It’s still a delight that away days are back. English football has some of the most passionate fans in the world and so to have them back and making noise is great for the game.

Back in 2019, Twitter account @AIlEverton caused a stir by ranking English clubs from best to worst based on their away support.

Clubs ranked by away support

The fan account placed the away support from a range of clubs into five categories: Elite, Good, Average, Poor and Sh*t.

Only two clubs made it into the top tier - Leeds United and Manchester United.

Liverpool and Manchester City’s away following were put into the ‘Good’ level.

Arsenal and Newcastle United were just below them, while Chelsea are considered ‘Sh*t’.

Check out the full TierMaker below…

Fans debated the TierMaker

Naturally, it sparked a ton of debate from fans from different clubs.

Newcastle fans were particularly aggrieved to be considered ‘Average’, with one writing: “The fact that you actually have Newcastle as average shows how much yous hate us and it’s embarrassing!!!

“Newcastle, Sunderland, Leeds and Liverpool easily on numbers and noise are the best fans going.”

Even a Sunderland fan thought Newcastle’s away support deserved more respect.

They wrote: “As a Sunderland fan I think it’s disrespectful to NUFC to not put them in a higher category.

“Personally think SAFC and NUFC should be in the elite band. Very few sell out everywhere they go as consistently as we do.”

A Chelsea supporter was upset his team was put in the bottom tier.

“We literally sell out every single away game lmao,” they wrote.

A Tottenham fan chimed in by writing: "Everton at @SpursOfficial were superb last season. I also think @CPFC deserve to be bumped up a place, but that’s just on what I see at White Hart Lane.”

Meanwhile, a Crystal Palace fan was baffled they were placed in the same category as Arsenal.

“AHAHAHA Palace in Average. With Arsenal???,” they said.

TierMaker in full

Elite: Leeds United, Manchester United

Good: Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton, Sunderland, Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sheffield United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Middlesbrough

Average: Newcastle United, Stoke City, Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Arsenal

Poor: Hull City, Norwich City, Brentford, Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Swansea City, Derby County, Millwall

Sh*t: Fulham, Watford, Southampton, Wigan Athletic, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Chelsea

