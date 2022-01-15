Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Spiral Abyss Monster Lineups and HP (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now information has been revealed regarding the Lineups and HP of the monsters in the update's Spiral Abyss.

The Spiral Abyss is a massive part of the miHoYo title, and there looks to be a number of changes as part of the 2.5 Update.

As well as the monsters being levelled up, the Shadowy Husks will also finally be introduced as part of the newest iteration of the game.

Here's everything you need to know regarding the lineups and HP of the monsters that will be part of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Spiral Abyss 2.5 Lineups and HP

It's worth noting that these lineups are of course subject to change, but right now they are as follows:

Floor 11

Floor 11 First Half, Chamber 1:

1x Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents (347,492 HP)

1x Cryo Abyss Mage (86,873 HP)

Both Enemies Level 88

Floor 11 Second Half, Chamber 1:

2x Geovishap (347,492 HP)

2x Electro Whopperflower (130,309 HP)

2x Pyro Whopperflower (130,309 HP)

All enemies Level 88

Floor 11 First Half, Chamber 2:

1x Hydro Abyss Mage (97,416 HP)

5x Cryo Specter (148,401 HP)

3x Hydro Specter (148,401 HP)

2x Large Cryo Slime (97,416 HP)

2x Large Hydro Slimes (97,416 HP)

All enemies Level 90

Floor 11 Second Half, Chamber 2:

1x Pyro Abyss Mage (97,416 HP)

1x Large Pyro Slime (97,416 HP)

2x Mutant Electro Slime (97,416 HP)

2x Large Electro Slime (97,416 HP)

1x Dendro Samachurl (48,708 HP)

4x Electro Specter (148,401 HP)

2x Pyro Specter (148,401 HP)

All enemies Level 90

Floor 11 First Half, Chamber 3:

2x Thundercraven Rifthound (558,002 HP)

4x Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp (191,315 HP)

All enemies Level 92

Floor 11 Second Half, Chamber 3:

1x Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning (409,134 HP)

1x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames (409,134 HP)

All enemies Level 92

Floor 12

Floor 12 First Half, Chamber 1:

2x Thundercraven Rifthound (795,002 HP)

4x Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp (272,572 HP)

All enemies Level 95

Floor 12 Second Half, Chamber 1:

2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (454,287 HP)

2x Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (454,287 HP)

2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap (908,573 HP)

All enemies Level 95

Floor 12 First Half, Chamber 2:

2x Ruin Guard (689,810 HP)

All enemies Level 98

Floor 12 Second Half, Chamber 2:

1x Golden Wolflord (1,545,018 HP)

All enemies Level 98

Floor 12 First Half, Chamber 3:

1x Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer (693,250 HP)

1x Shadow Husk: Line Breaker (831,900 HP)

1x Shadow Husk: Defender (554,600 HP)

All enemies Level 100

Floor 12 Second Half, Chamber 3:

1x Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap (1,663,801 HP)

1x Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap (1,663,801 HP)

All enemies Level 100

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

