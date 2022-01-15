AEW: Top Star plans to stay despite WWE interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mr. Mayhem broke wrestling headlines in this past week or two after several reports and sources, discussed the fact that WWE had a severe interest in acquiring AEW's powerhouse. Recently, Wardlow broke his silence and discussed the rumours.



In a recent interview with PWInsider, Wardlow discussed the recent reports surrounding his status with AEW and what lies for the future for one of the most dominant talents in the professional wrestling world today.

Wardlow made it very clear that he is very happy and excited for where he is now and stated that AEW:

"Made my lifelong wildest dreams come true, Tony Khan made that"

Wardlow had a dominant 2021 squashing the majority of opponents as they became victim to the signature powerbomb buffet, as he effectuated mayhem onto the men's division. A highlight is his recent bout with CM Punk. Even though he came up short after a misunderstanding with MJF, Wardlow dominated the bout from start to finish and put "The Best in The World" through his paces and granted a golden ticket at the "Powerbomb Symphony".



Wardlow continued to express his love for AEW as a brand and as a working environment referring to his morale as:

"Very, very happy with AEW and the way I'm treated and just how the whole company is ran, head to toe."

Mr. Mayhem is subjected to a highly-anticipated 2022 with gold more than definitely on the cards. The interest will only continue to grow for the 33-year-old but as it stands his focus is AEW and AEW only as he sets sights to greater extend his success.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

