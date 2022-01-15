Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Everything You Need to Know About Cyno

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now information appears to have been leaked surrounding a new character, Cyno.

Fans have been waiting for the character to appear in the game ever since they were revealed in the official manga.

It now looks like there's a chance we will see Cyno appear in Genshin Impact sooner rather than later.

Here's everything you need to know about Cyno, a new character that is expected to be added to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Cyno Genshin Impact

Cyno is a Genshin Impact character that is expected to be released as part of the Sumeru region update.

We've already seen a bunch of leaks regarding the Sumeru region, but leaks regarding Cyno are still a little thin on the ground.

Cyno was originally revealed in the Genshin Impact manga, but miHoYo has kept most of the details surrounding the character under wraps.

Cyno is a scholar from Sumeru Academia. The Academia is a leading institute in arcane arts and historical records in Genshin Impact.

From the images we're seen and the official manga, Cyno appears to utilize a Polearm as well as having an Anubis-themed headpiece.

It was also revealed that Cyno has a strong relationship with Collei, who is one of the main protagonists of the official Genshin Impact manga.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Spiral Abyss Monster Lineups and HP (Leak)

Collei is another character that has not yet appeared in the Genshin Impact game, but we're expecting that they will be making an appearance in-game in the coming months.

With such little information available on Collei, it’s likely that they might not be officially released as part of the 2.5 Update, but things are always subject to change when it comes to Genshin Impact and their Beta reveals of Updates.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News