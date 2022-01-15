Tony Khan: Dedicates recent PWI awards success to the fans.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2021 was a fantastic year for professional wrestling and saw countless jaw-dropping moments. However, it was a particularly special year for AEW President Tony Khan and the AEW roster as collectively they saw major success in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards.

Tony Khan was relishing in the success of AEW shortly after the PWI500 list dropped and took to Open Busted Podcast to give his thoughts on the results.

Khan was more than pleased with the results as AEW took the majority of the awards:

AEW claimed PWI Wrester of the Year which was won by Kenny Omega.

Omega had an incredible year in 2021 putting on some of the best matches the company has seen while elevating young and upcoming talent such as the likes of Jungle Boy and Darby Allin. While also having classic with well-established veterans such as Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and Jon Moxley. Omega held the AEW World Title for a record breaking 346 days before losing the belt to Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear.

Also AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D was the highlight reel of the awards ash she picked up the most awards picking up 3:

The D.M.D won PWI Women's Wrestler Of The Year, Match Of The Year and Most Improved wrestler for the year.

Her success in 2021 was unprecedented as she proved just why she is at the pinnacle of the AEW's Women's division and arguably the pinnacle of the whole company.

Taking match of the year in the historic unsanctioned match with Thunder Rosa will not only go down in AEW history but was historic for women's wrestling altogether.

With Baker having currently held the AEW Women's Championship for 230 days and counting it is clear that 2022 could be another year of the D.M.D.

Other awards included The Young Bucks winning Tag Team Of The Year, MJF winning Most Hated wrestler Of The Year and Best Feud alongside Chris Jericho. Jade Cargill also was in the mix picking up Rookie Of The Year and CM Punk took two awards with Comeback Of The Year and Most popular Wrestler.

Safe to say AEW had a dominant year in the world of professional wrestling.

Tony Khan would go on to explain on Busted Open Radio that:

He wasn't surprised, as AEW has made professional wrestling hot and we are starting to see it.

Tony Khan made it clear it is the fan gestures of stopping him or the wrestlers in public and in restaurants and getting photos with the stars or asking for photographs is tapping into his childhood nostalgia adding:

"People in the street want to talk to you and that's what pro wrestling was like in the 90's when I was a kid, it was hot."

This is the most competitive professional wrestling has been in a very long time and it seems it isn't slowing down anytime soon. The product is only getting stronger and the talent more popular. Professional wrestling has reached a whole new level and it's clear Tony Khan wants to keep it that way.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

