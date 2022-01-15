Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City vs Chelsea was a huge match in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea went into the game 10 points behind the champions knowing that anything but a victory would surely spell the end of their title chances.

Some way to kick off the weekend’s Premier League action then.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

A lunchtime kick-off on a Saturday afternoon isn’t always the best time to stage a big match, though.

The atmosphere isn’t always the best with supporters not having all day to have a few beverages.

And that seemed to be the case at the Etihad - which isn’t among the loudest stadiums in the league as it is.

Premier League managers quiz: Can you name these coaches who were gone in an instant?

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

Despite the stature of the match, a few empty light-blue seats could be seen dotted around the stadium. Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may well play a role in that.

But it fits in with the ‘Emptyhad’ nickname.

With City dominating the Premier League in recent years, rival fans often use their lack of attendance at home matches as a stick to beat them with.

But it seems it’s not just fans that like to call the Etihad the ‘Emptyhad’.

Because during the first half of Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League commentator, Jim Beglin could be seen saying it.

“You can hear the annoyance around the Emptyhad,” Beglin said on commentary.

VIDEO: Jim Beglin calls the Etihad the 'Emptyhad'

He soon corrected himself but it was too late.

Many fans on social media had already heard it. Check out the reaction on social media:

In truth, it was probably the highlight of the first half.

It was an opening 45 minutes that Man City dominated - from a possession point of view anyway.

Hopefully, they failed to find a way past Chelsea and "the annoyance could be heard all around the Emptyhad."

News Now - Sport News