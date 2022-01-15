Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal have added to their plethora of attacking options by signing Swedish international Stina Blackstenius.

The 25-year-old striker has joined the club after her previous contract with Swedish side BK Häcken expired.

In a statement on the Gunners website, Blackstenius said: “It feels amazing to be here, I’m so happy to join such a big and great club like Arsenal.

“I got a really good first impression about this club, they play really good football and I wanted to be a part of that. I feel like I can become a better player in this environment.”

But how much do you know about the prolific forward? Here are five facts about Arsenal’s latest arrival:

2021 Ballon d’Or nominee

Blackstenius’ fine form for club and country last year saw her net 34 goals and register eight assists.

In the Damallsvenskan, the striker finished as the Golden Boot winner with 17 goals and scored in the final of the Swedish Cup as Häcken beat FC Rosengård 3-0.

The 25-year-old’s exceptional statistics landed her a nomination for the 2021 Ballon d'Or Féminin, which was won by Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.

A former teammate of Pernille Harder

Blackstenius spent two spells at Linköpings FC, winning three trophies during her time with the club.

The height of her success in Sweden came in 2016, when Linköpings won the league and Blackstenius played alongside Chelsea star Pernille Harder.

The pair were imperious in front of goal that season, netting 43 times between them and finishing as the top two scorers in the division.

Harder topped the chart with 24 goals, while Blackstenius registered 19 goals of her own.

Tokyo 2020 heroics

Last year, Blackstenius starred at the Tokyo Olympics as Sweden repeated their silver medal run from the previous Games.

The striker scored three goals during the group stage, including an impressive double in a 3-0 win against the United States.

In the knockout stages, Blackstenius netted the second in Sweden’s 3-1 victory over Japan, before scoring in the final against Canada –– which gave her side the lead at the time.

Having scored twice at Rio 2016, the forward’s seven Olympic goals surpassed Lotta Schelin’s Swedish record of six.

Time with Montpellier

In January 2017, Blackstenius left Linköpings to sign with French club Montpellier.

The Swedish star helped Montpellier finish second in the league that season, scoring seven times in 11 games.

While the forward netted 12 times in 20 games the following year, Blackstenius fell out of favour in the 2018/19 campaign and opted to return to Linköpings.

Grew up playing handball

Though she has established herself as one of the world’s best footballers, Blackstenius grew up playing handball and did so competitively until 2013.

Her younger half-sister is Swedish handball player Nina Koppang, who made her international debut last year.

Contrastingly, Koppang also played football but decided to quit and focus on handball.

