Aldershot Town manager Mark Molesley has already given us the best interview of 2022.

Molesley was speaking to Aldershot’s media team ahead of their FA Trophy clash against Bromley on Saturday.

He was asked a rather simply question - “what are your thoughts ahead of the game? - but went on deliver a truly bizarre response in which he discussed penguin, trees and haircuts.

Yes, seriously.

"If a tree falls and nobody is there to hear it fall, does it make a noise?" the 40-year-old responded.

"Does a penguin get cold? What way does your bath water go, clockwise or anti-clockwise when you pull the plug out? You know, these are questions that are going to be asked of us and the questions we need the answers to.

"We're always looking for solutions and need to solve the equation sometimes.

"Sam's had a lovely haircut, it's started to grow out now. Coops is here now, working silently away. Robbie's over there, the first time he's been quiet today.

"Terry's brought a briefcase in. He's got four Japanese talking dogs in there. This is what we work with and we'll continue to work hard."

Aldershot will be a must-follow on Twitter if we're going to be treated to more interviews like that.

'Interview of the decade'

The interview has gone viral on social media and fans were quick to give their thoughts.

“I could only hear this in David Brent’s voice,” one fan wrote.

“Think he gave a good account of himself there,” another joked.

A third added: “All interviews must be like this from now on.”

