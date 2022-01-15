AEW: Malakai Black expresses interest to work with WWE releases

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Malakai Black has made his presence known ever since stepping foot inside an AEW ring. However, it appears two recent free agents in the wrestling world have caught his attention in particular.

Malakai Black has had a busy week in the world of All Elite Wrestling, having expanded on his House Of Black faction through the introduction of his current tag team partner in PWG, Brody King. Brody King was one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling and the acquisition of him to the roster gives even more fire-power to a star-studded AEW tag team division.

However, Malakai has also made headlines recently in an interview with CBS Sports as he discussed his desire to work with the likes of Samoa Joe and William Regal.

Malakai Black was given his big break by William Regal who worked with Malakai closely during his time in NXT and Malakai was even given an NXT Championship run which lasted for approximately 108 days. Many names of the former black and gold brand that have joined AEW have had their crafted perfected by William Regal so it is no surprise why Malakai would like to re-work with him.

Black explained in the interview with CBS what influence Regal had on his career and he stated:

"When I tried to plan stuff, think of stuff. He was a big part of that."

Malakai added that he would also like to see someone who would bring "star power" to AEW.

This refers to none other than the "Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe. Joe was Regal's right-hand man towards the end of the black and gold days and even helped younger talent in the performance centre.

Malakai stated that he "welcome it" if Joe was to step foot in AEW.

However, his accolades as an in-ring performer speak for themselves across multiple companies.

It is unknown as of yet what will happen for Regal and Samoa Joe and what their future has in store.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

