Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rafa Benitez is under real pressure at Everton.

The majority of Everton supporters weren't pleased when the Spaniard was appointed their manager last summer.

They had a decent start to the 2021/22 campaign but a series of poor results have seen them slip to the brink of the relegation zone.

Everton were hoping to get back to winning ways against lowly Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich had not won in the Premier League since November going into the game.

But Dean Smith's side raced into a shock two-goal lead at Carrow Road.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Everton supporters inside the stadium were, understandably, not happy at all.

And one away fan's emotions got the better of them as they invaded the pitch to try and confront Benitez.

He was apprehended by stewards around the half-way mark and escorted off the pitch.

Richarlison was subsituted onto the pitch in the second half and he got Everton back in the game with an outrageous goal in the 60th minute.

The Brazilian produced a stunning overhead kick from beyond the penalty spot which fizzed into the net.

What a finish that is. That's just the spark Everton needed.

At the time of writing, there is 15 minutes left in the game and the score is still 2-1 to Norwich.

More to follow...

News Now - Sport News