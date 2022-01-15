Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Sutton was on the receiving end of some juicy tackles during his playing career.

The former England international played his best football in an era where the Premier League was prowled by the resident hard men of Roy Keane, Vinnie Jones, Neil Ruddock and many others.

As such, it's fair to say that Sutton couldn't have amassed his superb tally of 85 goals in England's top-flight without being wiped out by knee-high tackles and flying shoulders along the way.

From player to manager to pundit

However, Sutton must have thought that he was safe and sound from those sorts of challenges when he hung up his boots in 2007 after spells with Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

Besides, while Sutton did embark on a brief career in management with Lincoln City, the working world outside of playing as a professional footballer isn't exactly famous for sliding tackles.

In fact, if you were to wipe out somebody down your local High Street with the sort of scissor challenges that Sutton will have been crunched by in the 1990s, then you might well get arrested.

But believe it or not, Sutton hadn't truly escaped the world of getting wiped out on a football pitch despite moving to the world of punditry where he has become a regular analyst on BT Sport.

Sutton wiped out with slide tackle

We say that because the then 44-year-old was on the receiving end of a slide tackle while filming a television segment at Fir Park in 2017 - and we frankly still can't get our heads around the video.

Motherwell legend Stephen Craigan went flying in on Sutton while he was chatting to the presenter with a ruthless challenge that left the former Celtic striker in a bundle of limbs. Madness.

The Daily Mail explained at the time that the shenanigans took place 'live on BT Sport' and despite apparently being a pre-organised stunt, that doesn't make the footage seem any less surreal.

So, be sure to brace yourself for one of the craziest television moments we've ever seen in football by checking out Craigan flattening Sutton with a brutal slide tackle down below:

Is that not some of the wildest footage you've ever seen in English football?

Wait... what?!

There's something about a middle-aged bloke getting absolutely decimated by a slide tackle in the middle of doing his job that seems so downright crazy that it must surely have been a stunt.

However, either way, Sutton really was crunched on the job and we can only see it being used by 'Out of Context' Twitter accounts more and more as it fades into amusing footballing obscurity.

Well, unless you're us and can't help wheeling it out every now and again to question the meaning of life itself, that is.

