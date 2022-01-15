Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

James Ward-Prowse is now the joint-second greatest free-kick taker in Premier League history after scoring an absolute screamer against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton were 2-0 down going into the final 10 minutes at Molineux.

The Saints were given a free-kick roughly 30 yards out in the 84th minute. It looked too far for Ward-Prowse to have a go.

But expect the unexpected from Ward-Prowse when he steps over a free-kick.

The Englishman fired an unstoppable effort which moved in the air and nestled into the top corner. Jose Sa had absolutely no chance.

Watch the goal below:

That is just pure brilliance. Ward-Prowse is an absolute cheat code when it comes to free-kicks.

He's now drawn level with Gianfranco Zola and Thierry Henry with 12 free-kicks scored in the Premier League.

Only David Beckham (18) has scored more. View the 15 greatest free-kick takers in Premier League history below.

=13. Juan Mata - 8

=13. Christian Eriksen - 8

=10. Nolberto Solano - 9

=10. Jamie Redknapp - 9

=10. Frank Lampard - 9

=8. Ian Harte - 10

=8. Morten Gamst Pedersen - 10

=4. Laurent Robert - 11

=4. Sebastian Larsson - 11

=4. Cristiano Ronaldo - 11

=2. James Ward-Prowse - 12

=2. Gianfranco Zola - 12

=2. Thierry Henry - 12

1. David Beckham - 18

Ward-Prowse is now six goals away from reaching Beckham's tally.

At 27 years old, time is well and truly on his side as he looks to establish himself as the greatest free-kick taker in Premier League history.

At the rate he's going you certainly wouldn't bet against him doing so.

Unfortunately for Ward-Prowse, his free-kick was not enough for the Saints as they eventually lost 3-1 against Wolves.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's side remain in 12th with 24 points accrued from their opening 21 games.

Wolves are seven points better off in eighth.

