Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Competing in her first singles match on the WWE main roster, Aaliyah managed to break The Rock's record.

On last night's Friday Night SmackDown, Natalya was defeated by Aaliyah, but the match has much more to it than may originally meet the eye.

The match between Aaliyah and the former SmackDown Women's Champion lasted just 3.17 seconds, with the former NXT star scoring an incredibly quick roll-up.

That means that Aaliyah now holds the record for the quickest singles win in WWE history, which WWE confirmed themselves on social media last night.

Perhaps even more impressive than the fact Aaliyah broke the record, is the person that she took it from.

Back in November 1998 at Survivor Series, The Rock broke the record for the quickest singles win in WWE history after defeating The Big Bossman in just four seconds.

The fact that the record previously belonged to one of the greatest wrestlers to ever live and one of the world's most famous people makes Aaliyah's accomplishment even more impressive.

Aaliyah didn't actually break the record for the quickest victory in WWE history, but rather the quickest victory in a singles match.

The prior record actually belongs to Chris Jericho and Jerry Lawler, with their victory in tag team action on the September 4 episode of WWE Raw in 2000.

On the show, Jericho and Lawler defeated Tazz and Naked Mideon in a match that has been credited as lasting exactly three seconds, which is 0.17 seconds longer than Aaliyah's last night.

The Rock has yet to comment on his record being broken by Aaliyah on last night's show, but GiveMeSport will be sure to update you if he does.

You can watch WWE SmackDown every single week live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News