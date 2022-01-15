Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United wasted no time taking the lead against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Despite all the negativity and doubt surrounding the Ralf Rangnick era at Old Trafford, the Red Devils really flew out of the blocks at Villa Park on Saturday night.

United's captain for the day, Bruno Fernandes, was the man who got the party started with a goal that Emiliano Martinez won't want to remember any time soon.

Martinez's dreadful error vs Man Utd

With United having won a free-kick out wide on the left with barely five minutes on the clock, Alex Telles' little flick allowed Fernandes to bear down on goal from the edge of the penalty area.

And despite Fernandes boasting one of the fiercest long-range shots in the Premier League, the effort that he mustered didn't look as though it was going to cause Martinez any trouble at all.

However, whether it was the movement on the ball or the slightest of bounces before it reached him, Fernandes' shot proceeded to squirm through Martinez's hands to give United the lead.

The 29-year-old just didn't seem to get his hands ready in time as the ball skipped towards him and ultimately wiggled its way between his legs for an embarrassing error that you can check out below:

Is that karma for Martinez's reaction to Fernandes' missed penalty at Old Trafford? We'll let you decide.

Revenge for Fernandes?!

Besides, there were more than a few United fans casting their minds back to the reverse fixture where Martinez's mind games almost certainly played a part in Fernandes' awful missed penalty.

The United midfielder had blazed over the bar in stoppage time of their 1-0 home defeat with Martinez having seemingly stirred the pot by suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo should take it.

Then, once the ball had sailed in the stands and sealed the win for Villa, Martinez made - how shall we put it? - a rather unsubtle gesture to the home fans at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

However, this time around it was the Villa shot-stopper who was left with egg on his face after producing the exact kind of error that he's been so immune to since his final weeks at Arsenal.

From his late flourish at Emirates Stadium to winning the Copa America with Argentina and all the brilliant performances in between, Villa's number one really has enjoyed a fantastic 18 months.

But it just goes to show that even the most in-form of goalkeepers can quite literally drop the ball when the pressure is cranked up and on this occasion, Fernandes exacted his revenge.

