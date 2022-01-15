Spurs transfer news: £27m ace could leave Tottenham this month 'despite what Conte said'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook reckons that Steven Bergwijn could still leave Tottenham this month despite Antonio Conte speaking so highly of him recently.

Bergwijn, who, hasn't played since Boxing Day, has been strongly linked with a return to Holland with Ajax before the end of January.

What's the latest news with Bergwijn?

Just days after the winger produced one of his best performances in a Tottenham shirt against West Ham last month, when he scored and assisted, Bergwijn was being targeted by Ajax.

In fact, the Dutch giants offered £15m for his services, although Tottenham rejected the bid in hope that they'll get closer to the £27m that they paid PSV two years ago.

Despite the links, Conte was asked about Bergwijn's future in North London, and said that the 24-year-old is a player he can count on. The Tottenham boss also said that he doesn't have another player in the squad like him.

Regardless, it's been another struggling season for Bergwijn, who's started only six games, with just one of those coming under Conte. But that fits in nicely with his Tottenham career as a whole, with just five goals in 64 appearances.

But whilst Conte appears to rate Bergwijn and wants to keep him beyond January, Crook thinks that he could still be sold if Ajax match Spurs' asking-price.

What did Crook say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There's a focus on shifting players and despite what Conte said, I think if Ajax pay decent money for Steven Bergwijn, that one could happen."

Do Tottenham still need Bergwijn?

Unless Conte gets the chance to sign some attackers, they can't really afford to let Bergwijn go before the window closes.

Conte essentially has four attacking players that he can rely on in Bergwijn, along with Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura. But Son is currently out injured, which means that selling the Dutchman would leave him light in the wide areas.

Signing Adama Traore would improve their options, but there's no guarantee that will happen, so until Tottenham sign a replacement for Bergwijn, they can't let him leave.

