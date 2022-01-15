Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim on where ‘attentions will turn this weekend’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has dropped a major update on Newcastle United’s transfer plans, insisting that the club will turn their attentions to signing a defender in the coming week.

The club have made efforts to strengthen their squad in this transfer window but have yet to sign a new centre-back.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club have secured the signing of Kieran Trippier but they have yet to further strengthen their squad.

There have been links with a variety of defenders, including Lille’s Sven Botman, Sevilla’s Diego Carlos, and Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile, all per The Athletic.

Botman appeared to be the prime target but reports have suggested that a bid has been rejected, with Lille determined to keep hold of the centre-back.

The Athletic has reported that there is genuine interest in a deal to sign Carlos from Sevilla while Badiashile is said to be keen on a potential move to St James’ Park.

And Downie, the Sky Sports journalist, has revealed that the club are turning their attentions to bringing a new central defender into the club across the next seven days.

It remains to be seen, of course, which player is identified as the prime target in the next few days.

Enter giveaway!

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I think attentions will turn over this weekend and then next week to getting a central defender.”

Title race OVER! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Is this what Newcastle need?

More than anything.

They have done well with their recruitment thus far this month and Trippier is a genuinely excellent signing who will surely make the right-back spot his own across the next few months.

But it isn’t enough.

Newcastle are well and truly in a fight to survive in the top-flight and they can’t do it if they keep leaking goals.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

The team with the best defence usually wins the Premier League and the same goes for the teams at the bottom; if you concede the least goals of those clubs, the statistics suggest you will stay up.

Last season is evidence of this; the three teams with the worst goal difference in Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield United all fell through the trapdoor.

It’s little surprise that Newcastle want a new centre-back and it is the main position in need of strengthening in the north east of England.

News Now - Sport News