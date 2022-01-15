Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans have pointed out that Rick Boogs looks incredibly similar to WWE Hall of Famer 'Ravishing' Rick Rude.

On last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Boogs was involved in a segment with Sami Zayn and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The former NXT star got fans talking during the segment last night after debuting a new look, cutting his hair shorter and sporting an 80s moustache.

More than that, fans on social media were quick to point out just how similar Boogs now looks to Rick Rude.

Rick Boogs has been partnered with Shinsuke Nakamura since the summer of last year, and there have been no signs that the partnership is going to be ending anytime soon.

Boogs recently spoke to GiveMeSport about his time with WWE, revealing some interesting stories about working for the company at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Boogs spoke about how Vince McMahon appreciated how passionate he was during the Performance Center shows in 2020, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Rick Boogs has yet to declare himself for the 2022 Royal Rumble, but many people expect WWE to have the SmackDown star as part of one of its biggest matches of the year.

You can watch WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News